Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:25 AM
DMP arrests 70 for consuming, selling drugs  in city

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 70 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.
According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations.
They also detained a total of 70 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of June 26 to 6 am today.
During the anti-drug drives, police seized 11.5 grams of heroin, 119.430 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,153 pieces of yaba tablets and 34 bottle of phensidyle syrup from them, it said.
Police filed 39 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS


