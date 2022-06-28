Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD Hajj pilgrim arrested in KSA for begging

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Saudi Arabian police have arrested a Bangladeshi man for begging during his trip to the country to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.
Md Motiar Rahman, a native of Meherpur's Gangni Upazila, was arrested in Medina on June 22.
An official from the Bangladesh Hajj Mission later arranged for his release on bond later that day.
The religious affairs ministry issued a show-cause notice to Dhanshiri Air Travels Ltd, the agency that facilitated Motiar's trip, on June 25, according to its Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen.
Motiar tarnished Bangladesh's reputation by begging on the pretext of having his bag stolen, the notice said.
The incident disrupted Hajj management efforts and was in violation of the government's guidelines on Hajj and Umrah. Motiar also did not have a 'local guide' or a place to stay, the notice added.
The agency has been asked to explain why administrative action would not be taken against them under the Hajj and Umrah Management Act within three days. It is yet to respond to the notice, but legal action will be taken once it does, said Shaheen, adding that he'd never heard of such an incident before.
bdnews24.com could not reach the travel agency's owner Md Al Mamun for comment on the matter.
The Hajj is likely to be held on Jul 8, depending on the sighting of the moon. Hajj flights from Bangladesh started on Jun 5.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhutan thanks BD's Fair Group for training its youths
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘good’
12 hurt as autorickshaw drivers clash with police in Savar
Zahid Faruk, State Minister of Water Resources and Kabir Bin Anwar
DMP arrests 70 for consuming, selling drugs  in city
BD Hajj pilgrim arrested in KSA for begging
140 medical teams working in flood-hit areas: Minister
Saiful Alam speaking at a combined initiative


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft