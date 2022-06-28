Video
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 27: A 28-year old mechanic died while repairing the engine of a ship at port city's Banglabazar Ghat area on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Md Imam Hossain, who used to work in a ship named Ot Polycon Pearls and was son of Md Yunus Bhandari from Fatikchari upazila.
The incident occurred in the morning as Imam was repairing the engine in the ship and got electrocuted due to negligence, said Sadekur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish police station.
He was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition where the doctor announced him dead on arrival.
His body was sent for an autopsy, said the OC.    -UNB


