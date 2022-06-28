Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Shariatpur fish traders see huge prospects as Padma Bridge opens

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

SHARIATPUR, Jun 27: Fish traders of Shariatpur, one of the two districts connected by the Padma Bridge, are expecting that their business will boom as the much-awaited bridge opened to traffic on Sunday.
The fisheries owners expect new business opportunities with the inauguration of the country's longest bridge.
With the opening  of the Padma Bridge, a dramatic change will take place in the communication system of the entire southern region including Shariatpur.
The door of potential for the fisheries sector in Shariatpur district, one of the largest fish producers in the country, will be opened, said local traders and fishermen.
Fish traders expect that now it will be possible to sell fish worth Tk 500 to Tk 600 crore a year in Dhaka markets.
Different fish including hilsa netted from the point of Suresh of the Padma River can be easily sent to at least 40 districts in the country including the capital.
This will not only benefit the existing fish producers economically but will also create many new entrepreneurs and huge employment opportunities.
According to the District Fisheries Department, there are 15,182 fish farms in 2,626 hectares of land in the district.
Fish are transported by road from six upazilas of the district to different parts of the country including Dhaka.
Earlier, traders had to wait a long time at the ferry terminal to reach Dhaka from Shariatpur. The fish used to rot while waiting. But with the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, there will be a radical change in the fish business. The fish will reach the Dhaka markets in a very short time which will save time and cost, said local traders.
Sarwar Hossain, a fish farmer in Naria Upazila, said that they have to wait for hours at the ferry terminal that caused huge sufferings and financial loss.
"Not only that, due to these difficulties, we could not reach fish in markets in Dhaka timely. With the opening of the Padma Bridge, we will be able to reach Dhaka very easily," he hopes.
Fish trader Zillur Rahman said, "We used to send fish from Shariatpur to Dhaka by trucks  using a certain quantity of ice to preserve those. If the fish could not reach Dhaka within the stipulated time, they do not get good price. With the opening of the Padma Bridge, this problem will no longer exist," added Rahman.
Imran Hossain Babu, a fish seller at Sureshwar Ghat, said as the communication system was not good, it was difficult to send fish to the capital. "But now, we will be able to capture the Dhaka markets very easily."
The district produces 28,543 metric tons of fish in hatcheries, 5,500 metric tons of hilsa and 2,953 metric tons of other river fish. About 50,000 people are involved in fish production.
Pranab Kumar Karmakar, officer of Shariatpur District Fisheries  said, "Currently, fish worth around Tk 3.5 billion is produced in the district." Fish traders were unable to reach the big fish markets due to lack of good communication system. As the Padma Bridge has opened, the fate of the fish traders of this region will also smile," the officer added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhutan thanks BD's Fair Group for training its youths
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘good’
12 hurt as autorickshaw drivers clash with police in Savar
Zahid Faruk, State Minister of Water Resources and Kabir Bin Anwar
DMP arrests 70 for consuming, selling drugs  in city
BD Hajj pilgrim arrested in KSA for begging
140 medical teams working in flood-hit areas: Minister
Saiful Alam speaking at a combined initiative


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft