Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:25 AM
Home Business

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Several banks have made donation for people affected by the recent floods across the country, through the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office  on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.


Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman  Morshed Alam, MP handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary  Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus. MBL Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam,  Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present.    photo: Bank



Premier Bank Director Nahyan Haroon and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim jointly handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary  Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus in presence of  BAB's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder.    photo: Bank



Sonali Bank Ltd Board of Director and Ombudsman AKM Kamrul Islam and CEO and Managing Director (Additional Charge) Md. Murshedul Kabir handing over Tk 3 crore cheaque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary  Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus.  Among others, Senior Secretary of Financial Institution Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Director General (administration) of Prime Minister's office Mohd. Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui were also present.  It may be mentioned that Sonali Bank's Board of Directors has decided its 780th  board meeting to hand over three crore taka from Bank CSR Fund and Staff Salaries for helping flood affected people in the country.    photo: Bank



Union Bank Director Showkat Hossain and Managing Director A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury handing over Tk 2 crore cheque the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary  Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus. BAB's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present there.    photo: Bank




Prime Minister's Principal Secretary  Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus receiving Tk 10 crore cheque from Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan and Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula at the Prime Minister's Office. Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks was present on the occasion among others.    photo: Bank




On behalf of the Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad kaikus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister receiving Tk 100 million cheque from  A. R. M. Nazmus Sakib, Director of IFIC Bank Ltd and Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank Ltd.     photo: Bank



