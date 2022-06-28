‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’

Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl has said Bangladesh's role in the socio-economic development of Bhutan is immense and the hands-on education that his country's youngsters received here will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

"Fair Group has provided hands-on education to the youth of Bhutan through internship programs. I am confident that they would return to Bhutan to be partners in socio-economic development," he said expressing deep gratitude to the Fair Group on behalf of the government and people of Bhutan.

The Bhutanese envoy said on 6 December, 1971 Bhutan officially recognized Bangladesh and continues to maintain a deep and friendly relationship with Bangladesh.

The ambassador said he has no doubt that the Bhutanese youth will make very good use of the knowledge they acquired through internship in Bangladesh.

"They have also made many friends and this will ultimately lead to strengthening the people to people relations," he said.

In response to a request from the Bhutan Embassy in Dhaka on behalf of the Bhutan government, Fair Group organized a month-long special internship programme for them in smartphone, consumer electronics products and automobile maintenance and servicing.

At a ceremony held at the Banani Autograph Office of the Fair Group on Sunday, the internship certificates were handed over to the participants from Bhutan by Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl and Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub.

Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Bangladesh Doh Young-Ah, KOICA, Fair Group advisor Major General (Retd) Hamid R Chowdhury, Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) President Rezaul Karim Lotus, Head of Communication and Corporate Philanthropy Hasnain Khurshid, Director, Fair Services Limited Khandaker Hafiz Al Asad and Head of Services, Fair Technology Bijay Mukherjee were present on the occasion.

Fair Group Chairman Mahbub assured to continue the cooperation in the development of human resources in Bhutan.

He said Bangladesh-Bhutan friendship is eternal and skilled trainers will be sent from Fair Group if necessary to enhance the skills of the trainers in Bhutan.

Fair Group's partner Fair Solutions, Mirpur Samsung Center and Fair Technology Hyundai 3S Center in Tejgaon trained the young people of Bhutan on smartphones and consumer electronics products and in automobiles. The Fair Group said they are continuously working to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pledge - 'Made in Bangladesh.'

They are producing South Korean famous Samsung smartphones and consumer electronics products at the Fair Electronics Factory in Shibpur, Narsingdi and marketing them all over Bangladesh.

The work of setting up a fair technology factory at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Kaliakair, Gazipur is now nearing completion, where they will soon be assembling South Korea's famous Hyundai SUVs and sedans. -UNB



