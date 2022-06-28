Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets

Biman Bangladesh Airlines started selling tickets on Sunday for flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route as the national flag carrier is going to operate flights on the route from July 27.

Passengers can buy tickets for this route from the airline's commercial www.biman-airlines.com, said Tahera Khandaker, general manager (public relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Tickets can also be collected from any of the airline's sales centers, call centers 01990997997 and airline authorised travel agencies, she said.

However, the purchase of tickets from a travel agency in Canada is still in the Activation stage.

The national flag carrier will operate two flights a week. The flight from Dhaka will depart every Wednesday and Sunday for Toronto and the return flight from Toronto will also depart for Dhaka on the same days.

Biman's brand new Boeing 8-9 Dreamliner aircraft will be used on the Dhaka-Toronto route.

The national flag carriers have already completed all formalities to operate flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route from July 27.

Flight BG305 of Biman will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3:30 am (local time) every Wednesday from July 27 for Toronto and land in Toronto at 1:55 pm (local time).

On Sunday, Biman will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3 am (local time) for Toronto and land in Toronto at 1:25 pm (local time).

Flight BG306, returning from Toronto, will leave for Dhaka at 7:30 pm (local time) on Wednesday and land in Dhaka at 9:30 pm on Thursday (local time. On Sunday, Biman will leave for Dhaka at 9:00 pm (local time) and land in Dhaka at 11:00 pm on Monday (local time). -UNB







