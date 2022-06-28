Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Biman Bangladesh Airlines started selling tickets on Sunday for flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route as the national flag carrier is going to operate flights on the route from July 27.
Passengers can buy tickets for this route from the airline's commercial www.biman-airlines.com, said Tahera Khandaker, general manager (public relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Tickets can also be collected from any of the airline's sales centers, call centers 01990997997 and airline authorised travel agencies, she said.
However, the purchase of tickets from a travel agency in Canada is still in the Activation stage.
The national flag carrier will operate two flights a week. The flight from Dhaka will depart every Wednesday and Sunday for Toronto and the return flight from Toronto will also depart for Dhaka on the same days.
Biman's brand new Boeing 8-9 Dreamliner aircraft will be used on the Dhaka-Toronto route.
The national flag carriers have already completed all formalities to operate flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route from July 27.
Flight BG305 of Biman will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3:30 am (local time) every Wednesday from July 27 for Toronto and land in Toronto at 1:55 pm (local time).
On Sunday, Biman will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3 am (local time) for Toronto and land in Toronto at 1:25 pm (local time).
Flight BG306, returning from Toronto, will leave for Dhaka at 7:30 pm (local time) on Wednesday and land in Dhaka at 9:30 pm on Thursday (local time. On Sunday, Biman will leave for Dhaka at 9:00 pm (local time) and land in Dhaka at 11:00 pm on Monday (local time).    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’
Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims
Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend
Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas
French energy giants urge consumers to cut back
vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft