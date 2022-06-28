Video
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has sent relief materials for distributing those among people in the flood affected region in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
The relief includes puffed rice, molasses and other dry foods, salt, mineral water, oral saline, candles and matches. Meanwhile, Sunamganj Chamber starts distributing relief among the flood victims on Sunday. The Sylhet chamber will start distributing the relief from tomorrow, said a press release.
Expressing deep sympathy to the flood victims, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that FBCCI is conducting relief operations out of social responsibilities on behalf of the private sector. "If the flood gets worse in other affected districts, the apex trade body will be there too," he added.
FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu informed that FBCCI distributed face masks, oxygen cylinder, hi-flow oxygen cannula and other medical equipment across the country through the district chambers earlier during the Covid-19 pandemic. Such kind of social activities will continue in future, he assured.
The FBCCI also urged the business community to come forward to help the flood affected people in minimizing their sufferings.    -BSS


