

Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend

Chairman H.T.M Quader Newaz, Mahmuda Begum, Director, Husna-Ara-Begum, Director, Tasmiah Rahman, Director, Faria Rahman, Director, Hasnat Mosharraf, Director, Hasib Mosharraf, Director, Faheem Mosharraf, Director, Engr. Shafiqul Haque Talukder, Dircetor, Engr. Md. Khalid Hussain Khan, Director, Engr. Md. Abdus Sabur, Dircetor, Md. Abdul Matin Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer and Md. Kowser Munshi, Company Secretary were present in the Annual General Meeting (AGM). A large number of shareholders were present in the Meeting.





Standard Insurance Ltd approved the Directors report and Financial Statement-2021 and 13pc cash dividend at its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on, Monday at virtually by using digital platform, says a press release.Chairman H.T.M Quader Newaz, Mahmuda Begum, Director, Husna-Ara-Begum, Director, Tasmiah Rahman, Director, Faria Rahman, Director, Hasnat Mosharraf, Director, Hasib Mosharraf, Director, Faheem Mosharraf, Director, Engr. Shafiqul Haque Talukder, Dircetor, Engr. Md. Khalid Hussain Khan, Director, Engr. Md. Abdus Sabur, Dircetor, Md. Abdul Matin Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer and Md. Kowser Munshi, Company Secretary were present in the Annual General Meeting (AGM). A large number of shareholders were present in the Meeting.