Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas

The Government is implementing different projects at a cost of Taka 2,026 crore to establish digital connectivity in disadvantaged areas across the country.

The funding is coming from the Social Obligation Fund (SOF) of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) under the Posts and Telecommunications Division, an official release said here today.

Of the projects, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) is providing broadband connectivity in areas, which lack any telecommunication facility, at a cost of Taka 504.43 crore. Taka 44.44 crore project is being implemented to establish digital network in the island areas through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 under Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd.

Teletalk is reaching broadband networks haor and island areas and expanding second phase project in haor-baor areas at a cost of Taka 380 crore, while Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) is implementing a project to expand broadband WiFi network in remote areas at a cost of Taka 450 crore.

Apart from these, a Taka 44.24 crore project is being implemented by Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd for establishing digital connectivity through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 in remote and coastal areas. Another project is being implemented at a cost of Taka 83.25 crore to digitize the education system in primary schools in remote and disadvantaged areas.

Teletalk is also implementing another project to expand its mobile broadband networks in coastal, hilly and other remote areas at a cost of Taka 520 crore.

A meeting of SOF council was held yesterday with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar in the chair. ICT Division Senior Secretary ANM Ziaul Alam, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Shikder, BSCL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahjahan Mahmud, Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh Secretary General Brigadier General (rtd) SM Farhad, BTCL Managing Director Dr Md Rafikul Matin, Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin and ISPAB president Emdadul Haque and other senior officials attended the meeting among others. -BSS













