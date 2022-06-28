Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The Government is implementing different projects at a cost of Taka 2,026 crore to establish digital connectivity in disadvantaged areas across the country.
 The funding is coming from the Social Obligation Fund (SOF) of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) under the Posts and Telecommunications Division, an official release said here today.
 Of the projects, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) is providing broadband connectivity in areas, which lack any telecommunication facility, at a cost of Taka 504.43 crore. Taka 44.44 crore project is being implemented to establish digital network in the island areas through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 under Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd.
 Teletalk is reaching broadband networks haor and island areas and expanding second phase project in haor-baor areas at a cost of Taka 380 crore, while Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) is implementing a project to expand broadband WiFi network in remote areas at a cost of Taka 450 crore.
 Apart from these, a Taka 44.24 crore project is being implemented by Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd for establishing digital connectivity through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 in remote and coastal areas. Another project is being implemented at a cost of Taka 83.25 crore to digitize the education system in primary schools in remote and disadvantaged areas.
Teletalk is also implementing another project to expand its mobile broadband networks in coastal, hilly and other remote areas at a cost of Taka 520 crore.
A meeting of SOF council was held yesterday with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar in the chair. ICT Division Senior Secretary ANM Ziaul Alam, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Shikder, BSCL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahjahan Mahmud, Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh Secretary General Brigadier General (rtd) SM Farhad, BTCL Managing Director Dr Md Rafikul Matin, Teletalk Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin and ISPAB president Emdadul Haque and other senior officials attended the meeting among others.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’
Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims
Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend
Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas
French energy giants urge consumers to cut back
vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft