Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

French energy giants urge consumers to cut back

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, June 27: Consumers should start cutting back on their energy use immediately, the bosses of France's three big energy companies urged Sunday, warning of social tensions next winter unless reserves are replenished.
"The effort has to be immediate, collective and massive," Patrick Pouyanne of TotalEnergies, Jean-Bernard Levy of EDF and Catherine MacGregor of ENGIE wrote in an op-ed piece in the JDD weekly.
The call came after the French government said this week it aimed to have its natural gas reserves at full capacity by autumn as European countries brace for supply cuts from major supplier Russia with the Ukraine war dragging on, and would build a floating terminal to receive more gas supplies by ship.
The three energy bosses said in the article that European energy production was further hampered by hydro-electric production suffering from drought.
"The surge in energy prices resulting from these difficulties threatens our social and political fabric and impacts families' purchasing power too severely," they said, adding: "The best energy is the one we don't use."
They said "every consumer and every company must change their habits and immediately limit their energy consumption, be it of electricity, gas or oil products".
Replenishing reserves of natural gas over the summer is a priority, as is "eliminating the national waste" of energy, they said.
France is less dependent than neighbour Germany on Russian gas deliveries as it covers close to 70 percent of its electricity needs from nuclear energy.
But according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), France needs to accelerate the deployment of low-carbon energy technologies and energy efficiency solutions if it wants to reach its energy and climate targets.
France notably needs "more sustained and consistent policies" to develop alternatives to fossil fuels, such as wind and solar energy, the IEA said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’
Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims
Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend
Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas
French energy giants urge consumers to cut back
vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft