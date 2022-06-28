vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched

vivo latest addition to the X series is a smartphone with best-in-class photography and imaging technology, powerful features, and superior performance, all packed into a body that dons vivo's stylish and elegant design.

Moreover, this device is a culmination of ZEISS and vivo's technological prowess, continuing the legacy of their X series. This masterpiece brings to the table features and technologies that make X80 5G worthy of its lineage and of the spotlight that it has been given by technology and photography lovers, says a press release.

A striking addition to this device is vivo's newly created vivo V1+ Chip that redefines the experience of taking pictures in any situation because of its terrific imaging standards. The chip is an in-house production of vivo's R&D Program. vivo V1+ Chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements with features such as the AI Video Enhancement. In addition, vivo V1+ Chip can also elevate the visual experience in display and gaming.

X80 5G is equipped with a large X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo's self-developed vibration algorithm that allows for quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. In addition, X80 5G is equipped with a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to improve the overall sound effect, bringing dual speakers to vivo X80 5G for the first time.

vivo cooperated with MediaTek to develop and now launch a cutting-edge technology - AI Gaming Super Resolution on X80 5G. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature can compress the images of heavy-load high-resolution games to reduce pressure on CPU and GPU, and then enhance the image quality through an AI algorithm.

vivo's X80 5G protrudes its classic style for the comfort of its users. The blend of a futuristic design with trendy subtlety makes for a brilliant combination. The Cloud Window 2.0 balances a round camera on a square plate that brings out the elegance of the entire look. Plus, the Fluorite AG Glass design not only offers a super look but also a perfect grip and in-hand experience. The phone features two variants of different styles. The Cosmic Black with a mysterious star-studded night sky and the Urban Blue with a look that depicts a clear sky above a beautiful island.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor lies at the heart of the X80 5G. This powerful CPU provides a 45 percent performance boost over its predecessor. By improving the phone's gaming, streaming, and other features, it is possible to achieve a high-quality experience with seamless and smooth performance. All of this is made possible by a powerful 4500mAh battery with an 80W Flash Charge. This strong battery will keep your smartphone functioning uninterrupted throughout the day.







