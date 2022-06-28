Video
12th Social Business Day kicks off

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The four-day 12th Social Business Day aimed at "Building a New Civilisation-Before the Current Civilisation Destroys Us," hosted by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, kicked off on Monday.
This year, a series of African universities such as Catholic University of Zimbabwe, Kampala International University and Makerere University Business School, Uganda, Tangaza University College, Kenya, Abomey Calavi of Benin, CAM School of Business from Central African Republic will be arranging for the ground parallel events in light of this global arrangement that looks to showcase all regional social business practitioners, academics, promoters, and friends.
There will be over 150 speakers, which include 30 globally prominent speakers, 14 country forums, 16 plenary sessions during the four-day event. More than 700 registered participants from 66 countries are joining globally, added the release.
There will be keynote speeches from H E José Ramos-Horta, 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and President of East Timor, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, Jody Williams, 1997 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Chair, Nobel Women's Initiative, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, Dr Jane Goodall, DBE , Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, & UN Messenger of Peace, Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director, UNAIDS, Miread Maguire, 1976 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Dr Devi Shetty, Managing Director, Narayana Hrudayalaya.
Other notable speakers include President Vicente Fox Quesada, Former President of Mexico, Marina Silva, Former Minister of Environment of Brazil, Lily Cole, activist and actress, Baroness Valerie Amos, Master of University College Oxford, Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Professor of Medicine & Infectious Diseases, President, International AIDS Society, Dr Vanessa Kerry, Harvard Medical School, Founder of Seed Global Health, Mitsuru Izumo, Founder & CEO, Euglena, Dr Paul Kibii Tergat, Member, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kenya.
Closing speeches will be presented by Marina Mahathir, writer and human rights activist, Kerry Kennedy, President, Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, Andrea Jung, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grameen America, Dr Antonella Mei-Pochtler, Special Advisor to the Federal Chancellor, Head of Strategy Unit - ThinkAustria, Forest Whitaker, UN SDG Advocate, Founder and CEO, Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, Shirin Ebadi, 2003 Nobel Peace Laureate, Sharon Stone, actor and activist, Zanele Mbeki Former First Lady of South Africa.
Every year, Social Business Day is organised to discuss and celebrate the groundbreaking idea of social business. It has an exciting lineup of Plenary Sessions covering the key areas of social business where experts of related fields will come together to provide insights and updates. This event also creates an opportunity for participants to engage in various interactive panel sessions and workshops to broaden their understanding of their specific areas of interest.
Social Business Day is an annual event gathering that platforms the accumulated experiences of social business leaders and entrepreneurship to give shape to the future.
This year's subjects include healthcare, fighting unemployment, cross-country collaboration in fighting climate change, role of sports in social business, 3Zero Clubs and academic research in social business.
Social Business Day 2022 will feature plenary sessions, workshops, and country forums in which participants can exchange ideas and information. Besides English being the language of the event, some sessions will be hosted in languages in Bengali, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, French and Portuguese; these sessions will be simultaneously presented during country-specific forums.
The topics for the event include Social Businesses in Microcredit, Education, Healthcare, Arts and Creativity, Technology, Youth, Sports, 3ZERO Clubs, and all aspects of building a New Civilisation.
The event will include the annual convention of the "3ZERO Clubs," a global initiative for the youth aimed at realising a World of 3ZEROS: zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration for ending poverty, and zero unemployment by unleashing entrepreneurship in all. This convention of the youths will give an opportunity to the members of senior generations to listen to the issues being discussed by the present day youth and catch any opportunity to build bridges among the generations.


