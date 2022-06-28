

Augmedix to get foodpanda’s corporate services

Now on, Augmedix employees will get exclusive deals on food and grocery items on foodpanda platform when they make orders using their corporate accounts.

Each Augmedix employee will get a corporate account which needs to be created using their company email address in order to avail this service, says a press release.

foodpanda Bangladesh introduced its corporate service, foodpanda for business, with the goal of making the ordering process more convenient for businesses and corporate customers with benefits such as company credit allowance, exclusive deals and discounts, streamlined billing process, bulk ordering etc. So far over 80 businesses are availing foodpanda for business service.

































Healthcare technology company Augmedix has signed up on foodpanda's corporate platform, foodpanda for business.Now on, Augmedix employees will get exclusive deals on food and grocery items on foodpanda platform when they make orders using their corporate accounts.Each Augmedix employee will get a corporate account which needs to be created using their company email address in order to avail this service, says a press release.foodpanda Bangladesh introduced its corporate service, foodpanda for business, with the goal of making the ordering process more convenient for businesses and corporate customers with benefits such as company credit allowance, exclusive deals and discounts, streamlined billing process, bulk ordering etc. So far over 80 businesses are availing foodpanda for business service.