

LG, Rangs signs business partnership deal

Now authentic LG products and services will be available to customers in all Rangs eMart showrooms, through this exclusive partnership with Rangs Industries Ltd., which is a sister concern of RANCON Holdings Limited.

Peter Ko, Managing Director, LG ElectronicsMahmudul Hasan, Head of Corporate Branding, LG Electronics; Ashiqul Islam, Head of Consumer Electronics, LG Electronics; Samir Mohammad Saleh, Chief Operating Officer, Rangs Industries Ltd.; Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rancon Electronics Division; and Yeamin Sharif, Divisional Director, Rancon Electronics Division were present among others during the partnership signing event.

Peter Ko said: "At LG Electronics, we manufacture all our devices after extensive work in research and development. It is our goal to deliver the best of technology to households in Bangladesh. With this partnership, we will be able to make LG products and innovation accessible to more people in Bangladesh, and spread the ease of technology into people's lives."

Yeamin Sharif, Divisional Director said: "We are proud to partner with LG Electronics, which is a leading brand of electronics in the world right now. Through the Rangs eMart showrooms, customers will be able to easily purchase their desired LG products and without any hassle."

Customers can avail the latest LG technologies and premium products like LG TVs, and home appliances like refrigerators, microwave ovens and washing machines, along with other services that are offered by LG Electronics in Bangladesh from any nearby Rangs eMart showrooms during the festive time of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.















LG Electronics in Bangladesh, the global leader in technology and manufacturing, has signed a partnership with Rangs Industries Ltd. in Dhaka on Sunday.Now authentic LG products and services will be available to customers in all Rangs eMart showrooms, through this exclusive partnership with Rangs Industries Ltd., which is a sister concern of RANCON Holdings Limited.Peter Ko, Managing Director, LG ElectronicsMahmudul Hasan, Head of Corporate Branding, LG Electronics; Ashiqul Islam, Head of Consumer Electronics, LG Electronics; Samir Mohammad Saleh, Chief Operating Officer, Rangs Industries Ltd.; Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rancon Electronics Division; and Yeamin Sharif, Divisional Director, Rancon Electronics Division were present among others during the partnership signing event.Peter Ko said: "At LG Electronics, we manufacture all our devices after extensive work in research and development. It is our goal to deliver the best of technology to households in Bangladesh. With this partnership, we will be able to make LG products and innovation accessible to more people in Bangladesh, and spread the ease of technology into people's lives."Yeamin Sharif, Divisional Director said: "We are proud to partner with LG Electronics, which is a leading brand of electronics in the world right now. Through the Rangs eMart showrooms, customers will be able to easily purchase their desired LG products and without any hassle."Customers can avail the latest LG technologies and premium products like LG TVs, and home appliances like refrigerators, microwave ovens and washing machines, along with other services that are offered by LG Electronics in Bangladesh from any nearby Rangs eMart showrooms during the festive time of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.