Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LG, Rangs signs business partnership deal

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

LG, Rangs signs business partnership deal

LG, Rangs signs business partnership deal

LG Electronics in Bangladesh, the global leader in technology and manufacturing, has signed a partnership with Rangs Industries Ltd. in Dhaka on Sunday.
 Now authentic LG products and services will be available to customers in all Rangs eMart showrooms, through this exclusive partnership with Rangs Industries Ltd., which is a sister concern of RANCON Holdings Limited.
Peter Ko, Managing Director, LG ElectronicsMahmudul Hasan, Head of Corporate Branding, LG Electronics; Ashiqul Islam, Head of Consumer Electronics, LG Electronics; Samir Mohammad Saleh, Chief Operating Officer, Rangs Industries Ltd.; Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rancon Electronics Division; and Yeamin Sharif, Divisional Director, Rancon Electronics Division were present among others during the partnership signing event.
Peter Ko said: "At LG Electronics, we manufacture all our devices after extensive work in research and development. It is our goal to deliver the best of technology to households in Bangladesh. With this partnership, we will be able to make LG products and innovation accessible to more people in Bangladesh, and spread the ease of technology into people's lives."
 Yeamin Sharif, Divisional Director said: "We are proud to partner with LG Electronics, which is a leading brand of electronics in the world right now. Through the Rangs eMart showrooms, customers will be able to easily purchase their desired LG products and without any hassle."
Customers can avail the latest LG technologies and premium products like LG TVs, and home appliances like refrigerators, microwave ovens and washing machines, along with other services that are offered by LG Electronics in Bangladesh from any nearby Rangs eMart showrooms during the festive time of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’
Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims
Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend
Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas
French energy giants urge consumers to cut back
vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft