

Midas Safety provides food for Sylhet flood victims

On behalf of Bangladesh Army Lt. Col. Abdul Quader and Capt. Sumaiya received the food aid from Midas Safety Bangladesh, Production Manager Kaushik Saha and Saiful Islam Saurav, Senior Consultant.

On the other hand, Lt. Mahbubul Alam, Officials from Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarter in Dhaka received food aid from Technical Manager Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Tanjil Morshed, Senior Engineer-Quality Control of Midas Safety Bangladesh.

General Manager of Midas Safety Bangladesh Moinul Hossain said, "Midas Safety Bangladesh will stand by the people of Bangladesh in improving the socio-economic, quality of life, and quality of education of the people of Bangladesh and will continue such activities in the future."

'Midas Safety Bangladesh' has been conducting its activities in Chattogram EPZ since 2010 as a 100% export-oriented organization.











