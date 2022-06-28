

bdapps brings National Hackathon 2022

Powered by Robi, the National Hackathon aims to build a solid community of young, and enthusiastic app developers who will lead the national drive for Smart Bangladesh vision, says a press release.

Anyone with a team of apps developers can now register for the National Hackathon by visiting: http://nh22.bdapps.com/. The declaration in this connection came at an inauguration event held recently at the Six Seasons Hotel in Gulshan.

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Shihab Ahmad, Startup Bangladesh Limited's Managing Director, Sami Ahmed, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Director, Tanvir Hossain Khan, Bangladesh Open Source Network's (BdOSN) Joint Secretary, Kazi Hassan Robin, PreneurLab Founder, Arif Nezami, and ICT Division's Consultant Imtiaz Hanif were present at the event.

ICT Division, Startup Bangladesh Limited, BASIS, BdOSN, Bangladesh Innovation Forum, Preneurlab, JCI Dhaka West, Creative IT Institute and Shikhbe Shobai are supporting the national hackathon as partner organizations.

Registration window opened on June 22 will remain open till July 14. The participants will first compete at the regional level hackathons across Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna. Special mentoring sessions will be held for the winners of the regional level hackathons. The regional level winners will then compete at the National Gala event to be held in Dhaka.

The top ten teams in the national hackathon will get to win five lakhs taka in prize money. The champion team will get two lakhs taka. The first and second runner's up will get 1.25 lakhs taka, and 75 thousand taka respectively, while the fourth and fifth position holders will go home with 30 thousand, and 20 thousand taka respectively. Besides, the top 10 participants will get 10 thousand taka each as token of appreciation.

Speaking at the event, Robi's CCO, Shihab Ahmad said: "This nationwide Hackathon is an important step towards encouraging digital innovation from all corners of the country. We expect to see brilliant ideas come to life on this platform, spearheaded by the youth of the nation."























