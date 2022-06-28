Stocks edge up on bargain hunting

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Monday amid as the bargain hunters took flour went on late hours' buying binge on sector-wise stocks.

DSEX, the prime index edged up by 19.24 points or 0.30 per cent to 6,320, after losing over 26 points in the previous day. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up points to 1,380. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, declined 1.38 points to finish at 2,285.

Turnover, on the DSE also rose to Tk 7.0 billion, up 18 per cent from the previous day's one-month lowest turnover of Tk 5.94 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 382 issues traded, 237 advanced, 91 declined and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 43 points to 18,616 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 26 points to 11,159.

Of the issues traded, 144 advanced, 103 declined and 43 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.04 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth of Tk 612 million.









