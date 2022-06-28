Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks edge up on bargain hunting

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Monday amid as the bargain hunters took flour went on late hours' buying binge on sector-wise stocks.
DSEX, the prime index edged up by 19.24 points or 0.30 per cent to 6,320, after losing over 26 points in the previous day. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up points to 1,380. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, declined 1.38 points to finish at 2,285.
Turnover, on the DSE also rose to Tk 7.0 billion, up 18 per cent from  the previous day's one-month lowest turnover of Tk 5.94 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 382 issues traded, 237 advanced, 91 declined and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 43 points to 18,616 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 26 points to 11,159.
Of the issues traded, 144 advanced, 103 declined and 43 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.04 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth of Tk 612 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’
Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims
Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend
Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas
French energy giants urge consumers to cut back
vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft