

Plastic goods makers hold seeks protection for SMEs

FBCCI Advisor (Chartered Accountants) Snehasish Barua addressed the workshop as Honorary Discussant. BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed presided over the workshop and highlighted the important aspects of the budget prepared for the plastics sector. Top leaders of BPGMEA and other sub-sectors including toys participated in the workshop.

Former President of BPGMEA A S M Kamal Uddin, Ferdous Wahed, Senior Vice-President Giasuddin Ahmed, Vice-President K M Iqbal Hossain, Vice-President Quazi Anwarul Haque, Director M/S. Md. Yaqub, Nur Alam Bacchu, A T M Saidur Rahman Bulbul, Md. Shahjahan, Aman Ullah, Md. Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, representatives of various member organizations, Abul Khair, President of Bangladesh PVC Pipe Manufacturers Association, Mr. Nazmul Hasan, President of Bangladesh Pet Flakes Manufacturers & Exporters Association participated in the workshop.

BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed said, "He extended thanks for taking step in the proposed budget like: the tax rate will be 12 per cent for all export sectors including plastics and 10 per cent for green industries, 10 per cent VAT on PPE traders, VAT-free production of plastic granules through recycling of plastic waste and plastic tiffin boxes.

FBCCI Advisor Snehasish Barua mentioned that the size of the proposed budget is Tk. 6 lakh 78 thousand 64 crores which is the highest. On the other hand, the income of the budget has been set at Tk. 4 lakh 33 thousand crores. That means the size of the budget is increasing. The Russia-Ukraine war has worsened the overall situation.

He said the proposed budget has taken some good measures in the interest of business, trade and industry. Corporate tax has been fixed at 12 percent for all export sectors and 10 percent for green industry.

Through this, level playing field has been given till 2028. The tax rate for companies listed on the stock exchange is currently 22 percent, it has been proposed to increase it to 20 percent. The tax rate of unlisted companies is 30 percent, which has been proposed to be 27 percent. It has been proposed to reduce the tax rate for single company from 25 per cent to 22 per cent. Due to these initiatives of the government, exports of all sectors will increase. In the proposed budget, up to Tk. 50 lakh for men has been exempted from income tax for SMEs and up to Tk. 70 lakh for women. Referring to SMEs, he also added, "Small industries/organizations will not be able to move forward if they are handcuffed at the very beginning."

Many small companies want to shut down the industry because of covid. These organizations can be merged with for-profit organizations. This will keep the business running.







