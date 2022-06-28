VAT collection from large firms rise by 17.67pc in July-May

Value-added tax (VAT) collection from large-scale companies witnessed a 17.67-per cent growth in the July-May period of the current fiscal year 2021-2022, but missed the target set for the period, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) provisional data.

Large taxpayers' unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue managed to collect Tk 48,338.64 crore in VAT from big companies in July-May of the current fiscal year. In the same period of the previous fiscal year 2020-2021, the collection was Tk 45,906.90 crore.

The data showed that VAT collection grew riding on a higher collection from some major sectors, including tobacco, mobile telephone, pharmaceutical, petroleum gas, electricity distribution and banking, in the period.

VAT earnings from tobacco industries were the highest, Tk 21,330 crore, in the period, while Tk 4,079.73 crore received from the mobile telephone sector, Tk 3,176.45 crore from the pharmaceutical sector, Tk 2,613.70 crore from the petroleum gas sector, Tk 1,364.35 crore from the banking sector and Tk 1,279.02 crore from the electricity distribution sector.

According to data, VAT collection by the LTU, however, fell Tk 8,655.5 crore short of the Tk 56,994.18 crore target set for the July-May period of the fiscal year 2021-2022. The revenue board set the VAT collection target for the LTU at Tk 64,038.40 crore for the financial year 2021-2022.

The government set a revised VAT collection target at Tk 1.28 lakh crore for the NBR for FY22. LTU's contribution accounts for almost 56 per cent of the total VAT collection by the NBR.

Some 170 large companies, mainly from the banking, insurance, telecommunication, pharmaceutical, cement, ceramic, petroleum gas, luxury hotels, tobacco and beverage sectors, pay VAT under the unit.

















