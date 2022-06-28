Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Islamic banks’ market share rises to 28.21pc in Q1

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Correspondent

Shariah-based Islamic banks gained more market share in terms of deposits in the January-March quarter of 2022 compared with that in the previous quarter.
As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest quarterly report, the market share of the Islamic banks in terms of deposits increased to 28.21 per cent at the end of January-March quarter of 2022 against the market share of 27.89 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2021.
Out of Tk 14,16,681 crore in deposits in the banking system at the end of March of 2022, the Islamic banks were holding Tk 3.99,679 crore. So, the market share of the traditional banks declined to 71.79 per cent at the end of March 2022 from 72.11 per cent in the previous quarter.
Bankers said that though the deposit growth in the overall banking system slowed down in recent times, the decline in deposit growth in the Islamic banks was that that high compared with that of the traditional banks.
Many customers of the traditional banks diverted their funds to other high-return generating investments tools like national savings certificates and the capital market due to a decline in interest rates but the such tendency was low among the customers of the Shariah-compliant banks, they said.
Due to the growth in this mode of banking business, the expansion of the business network of Shariah-complaint banking has also gained momentum in recent years.
Emphasising expansion of branches in rural areas and fintech services, the BB quarterly report said, 'To address Shariah compliance issues of Islamic financial industry properly, adoption of Shariah standards according to international accounting and auditing organisations will be useful.'
'In this regard, Islamic banks and conventional banks having Islamic banking branches and windows may undertake necessary action to be the member of Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions,' it said.
The central bank also suggested that the Islamic banks should focus on improving human resources to capture Shariah compliance issues of Islamic financial industry properly.
'The need for creating new Islamic financial instruments and modes, and developing the current ones can only be meet by amelioration of employee's skills and knowledge through scientific research and training,' the BB said.
'Islamic banks have to adopt a customer-oriented strategy instead of product-oriented one, because the current trends in bank marketing focuses essentially on the customer,' it said.
The BB data showed that the market share of Islamic banks in terms of bank branches also increased to 19.69 per cent at the end of March 2022 from 19.02 per cent at the end of the previous quarters.
The market share was 14.21 per cent and 16.30 per cent at the end of December of 2020 and at the end of March 2021 respectively. Besides, the number of full-fledged Islamic banks in the country increased to 10 in January 2021 from eight at the end of December 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
‘Bangladesh role in Bhutan’s socio-economic dev immense’
Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets
FBCCI starts distributing relief materials among flood victims
Standard Insurance okays 13pc cash dividend
Tk 2026cr digital connectivity project being set up in remote areas
French energy giants urge consumers to cut back
vivo latest smartphone X80 5G launched


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft