Islamic banks’ market share rises to 28.21pc in Q1

Shariah-based Islamic banks gained more market share in terms of deposits in the January-March quarter of 2022 compared with that in the previous quarter.

As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest quarterly report, the market share of the Islamic banks in terms of deposits increased to 28.21 per cent at the end of January-March quarter of 2022 against the market share of 27.89 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2021.

Out of Tk 14,16,681 crore in deposits in the banking system at the end of March of 2022, the Islamic banks were holding Tk 3.99,679 crore. So, the market share of the traditional banks declined to 71.79 per cent at the end of March 2022 from 72.11 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bankers said that though the deposit growth in the overall banking system slowed down in recent times, the decline in deposit growth in the Islamic banks was that that high compared with that of the traditional banks.

Many customers of the traditional banks diverted their funds to other high-return generating investments tools like national savings certificates and the capital market due to a decline in interest rates but the such tendency was low among the customers of the Shariah-compliant banks, they said.

Due to the growth in this mode of banking business, the expansion of the business network of Shariah-complaint banking has also gained momentum in recent years.

Emphasising expansion of branches in rural areas and fintech services, the BB quarterly report said, 'To address Shariah compliance issues of Islamic financial industry properly, adoption of Shariah standards according to international accounting and auditing organisations will be useful.'

'In this regard, Islamic banks and conventional banks having Islamic banking branches and windows may undertake necessary action to be the member of Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions,' it said.

The central bank also suggested that the Islamic banks should focus on improving human resources to capture Shariah compliance issues of Islamic financial industry properly.

'The need for creating new Islamic financial instruments and modes, and developing the current ones can only be meet by amelioration of employee's skills and knowledge through scientific research and training,' the BB said.

'Islamic banks have to adopt a customer-oriented strategy instead of product-oriented one, because the current trends in bank marketing focuses essentially on the customer,' it said.

The BB data showed that the market share of Islamic banks in terms of bank branches also increased to 19.69 per cent at the end of March 2022 from 19.02 per cent at the end of the previous quarters.

The market share was 14.21 per cent and 16.30 per cent at the end of December of 2020 and at the end of March 2021 respectively. Besides, the number of full-fledged Islamic banks in the country increased to 10 in January 2021 from eight at the end of December 2019.









