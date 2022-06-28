Video
Quader to lead AL team at EC's views exchange meeting today

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

A seven-member delegation led by Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader is going to take part in a view exchange meeting on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.
The views exchange will be held at 3:00pm at the Agargaon Election Building in the capital. 13 registered political parties, including the ruling AL, have been invited for the third phase of the views exchange meeting. Earlier, 26 political parties were invited in two
phases but 17 parties took part.
AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua confirmed it on Monday.
The seven-member delegation will be led by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Besides, the delegation will include party Presidium Members Kazi Zafarullah, Faruk Khan, Advisory Council Member and Chairman of the party Publicity and Publication Affairs Sub-committee Sahabuddin Chuppu, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.
It is learned that the new Election Commission has been holding dialogues with the civil society representatives, teachers, and media personalities and other professionals and senior citizens since March this year. Following this, an exchange meeting was organized to know the views of the political parties on whether EVMs can be used in the forthcoming 12th National Parliament elections.



