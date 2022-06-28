Rice price hiked by Tk 200 per 50kg bag in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 27: The prices of locally produced rice have increased to Tk 200 per bag of 50 kg in the port city of Chattogram during the current week despite peak season of Aus and Boro crops.

According to trading circle, on Monday in the wholesale market of Chattogram, in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50 kg bag of miniket rice (Atap) is now selling at Tk 2,700, A bag of 50 kg of Nuirjahan (Boiled) rice is now selling at Tk 2,300, Zirashail is selling at Tk 3,300, Kataribhog is selling at Tk 3,400, Coaese Atap is selling at Tk 2,000 and

Swarna boiled is selling at Tk 2,100.

Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association told the Daily Observer that the prices of rice have increased to taka 200 per bag of a 50 kg on Monday.

Omar Azam opined that the recent flood in Sylhet had created an artificial crisis of supply of rice in the Chattogram market. As a result, the prices of rice have increased further.

Omar Azam said that the transportation of rice from the growers of the Northern region of the country had been badly affected due to flood.

Following the sudden increase of rice prices in the country, the government reduced the duty on rice imports to meet local demand and stabilise the market.

The Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and India's ban on wheat export have caused the drop in wheat imports, while floods have harmed rice cultivation in the country this year.

In a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) issued on June 23, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reduced the tariff on rice import from 62.5 per cent to 25 per cent, which became effective since June 22 to October 31 later this year.

Rising wheat prices and declining imports have pushed up the price of flour in the country and put pressure on rice.

According to the food ministry, the government aims to procure 1.1 million tonnes of boiled rice, 50,000 tonnes sun-dried rice and 650,000 tonnes Boro paddy in this Boro season.

The government is collecting paddy at Tk 1,080 per maund, while it sells at Tk 1,200 in the market. They are also collecting coarse rice at Tk 40 per kg, while its price in the market is Tk 50.

Earlier in the last year, the government had so far allowed import of 8 lakh to 10 lakh tonnes of rice to meet the demand of the country.

In this connection, 204 private importers and rice traders have been given permission to import around 12.50 lakh metric tons of rice.

The rice market has been volatile for a long time. The rice market was also bullish during the Boro season.











