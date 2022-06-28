Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rice price hiked by Tk 200 per 50kg bag in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 27: The prices of locally produced rice have increased to Tk 200 per bag of 50 kg in the port city of Chattogram during the current week despite peak season of Aus and Boro crops.
According to trading circle, on Monday in the wholesale market of Chattogram, in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50 kg bag of miniket rice (Atap) is now selling at Tk 2,700, A bag of 50 kg of Nuirjahan (Boiled) rice is now selling at Tk 2,300, Zirashail is selling at Tk 3,300, Kataribhog is selling at Tk 3,400, Coaese Atap is selling at Tk 2,000 and
Swarna boiled is selling at Tk 2,100.
Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association told the Daily Observer that the prices of rice have increased to taka 200 per bag of a 50 kg  on Monday.
Omar Azam opined that the recent flood in Sylhet had created an artificial crisis of supply of rice in the Chattogram market. As a result, the prices of rice have increased further.
Omar Azam said that the transportation of rice from the growers of the Northern region of the country had been badly affected due to flood.
Following the sudden increase of rice prices in the country, the government reduced the duty on rice imports to meet local demand and stabilise the market.
The Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and India's ban on wheat export have caused the drop in wheat imports, while floods have harmed rice cultivation in the country this year.
In a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) issued on June 23, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reduced the tariff on rice import from 62.5 per cent to 25 per cent, which became effective since June 22 to October 31 later this year.
Rising wheat prices and declining imports have pushed up the price of flour in the country and put pressure on rice.
According to the food ministry, the government aims to procure 1.1 million tonnes of boiled rice, 50,000 tonnes sun-dried rice and 650,000 tonnes Boro paddy in this Boro season.
The government is collecting paddy at Tk 1,080 per maund, while it sells at Tk 1,200 in the market. They are also collecting coarse rice at Tk 40 per kg, while its price in the market is Tk 50.
Earlier in the last year, the government had so far allowed import of 8 lakh to 10 lakh tonnes of rice to meet the demand of the country.
In this connection, 204 private importers and rice traders have been given permission to import around 12.50 lakh metric tons of rice.
The rice market has been volatile for a long time. The rice market was also bullish during the Boro season.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader to lead AL team at EC's views exchange meeting today
Flood water starts receding
G7 aims to raise $600b to counter China's Belt and Road
Rice price hiked by Tk 200 per 50kg bag in Ctg
Fresh SSC exams date after Eid
UN Ocean Conference opens
Our ocean, our future, our responsibility
C-19:  2 more die, 2,101 new cases


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft