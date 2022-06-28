Fresh SSC exams date after Eid

According to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), there are about 1,100 educational institutions have been affected by flood where more than five lakh and seventy five thousands secondary school and college students are affected by the floods in 18 districts of the country. During the time, the floods are having a big impact on

the students.

The DSHE has collected this information from the flood-affected educational institutions from different districts of the country.

Dhaka Education Board sources said that SSC and equivalent examinations have already been postponed due to floods. Considering the situation, the time limit for taking this exam will be announced again after the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Currently, severe floods are going on in several districts of the country including Sylhet and Sunamganj.

The DSHE said that 86 upazilas of 18 districts and 1,085 educational institutions were flooded till Sunday. The highest number is in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona. In Sylhet alone, 342 institutions were flooded. There are 265 educational institutions in Sunamganj and 136 in Netrokona. On the other hand, 584,668 students were affected by floods in 18 districts and the numbers of students are higher in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

According to DSHE, 570 educational institutions are using as shelters till yesterday. It is not possible to conduct teaching activities in 917 of the damaged educational institutions and partially possible in 102.

According to the syllabus, there are 15 days of holyday of Eid-ul-Adha and summer holidays from July 3 to 19.











