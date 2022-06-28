Video
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022
Front Page

UN Ocean Conference opens

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

UN Ocean Conference opened in Lisbon, Portugal Monday with UN Chief Antonio Guterres giving a call for urgent action to tackle ocean emergency highlighting innovative and science-driven solutions for reversing ocean's decline.
"Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted, and today we face what I would call an "Ocean Emergency," United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told delegates at the opening of the Conference.
"We must turn the tide. A healthy and productive ocean is vital to our shared future." The theme of the Conference, "Scaling up ocean action based on science and innovation for the implementation of Goal 14: stocktaking, partnerships and solutions," in line with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, stresses the critical need for scientific knowledge and marine technology to build ocean resilience.
 Human activities are placing the health of the ocean in peril. According to the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate in 2021 report, sea level rise, ocean heat, ocean acidification and greenhouse gas concentrations set new records in 2021.
Additionally, marine pollution is increasing at an alarming rate, and if current trends continue, more than half of the world's marine species may be all but extinct by 2100.
The Secretary-General also stated there is good news with a legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction; a new treaty that is being negotiated to address the global plastics crisis that is choking our oceans; and a week ago multilateral action on display with a World Trade Organization agreement on ending harmful fishery subsidies.
But he also noted much more needs to be done.
"Oceans are central in geopolitical balance of power," said President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in opening remarks. "Health care, economic resources, energy, mobility, migrations, scientific and technological development, climate change, all of this is present either in the context or in the outcome of a pandemic, of war and of crisis." "We must recover too much time [that] we have lost and give hope a chance, once again, before it is too late."


« PreviousNext »

