Our ocean, our future, our responsibility



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with youth advocates at the UN Ocean Conference's Youth and Innovation Forum in Lisbon, Portugal on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"Your generation will be essential - now to lead, tomorrow, to be able to manage and reverse these trends and rescue the planet," he said. The Secretary-General listened to solutions to save our ocean brought by over 100 youth delegates from around the globe who are taking innovative climate action in their communities to tackle the threats facing the ocean and protect our shared future.

The two-day event began from Monday (June 27) to July 1, brought together hundreds of youth from 165 countries with a shared goal: protecting the Ocean and to seek science-based and innovative solutions to improve the health of our ocean.

Speaking in front of 100 youth advocates who gathered to inspire, amplify,

and accelerate youth action for our ocean, Guterres reiterated the need to rescue the planet.

At Carcavelos beach, on the edge of the ocean near the centre of his home city, Lisbon, the Secretary-General apologized on behalf of his generation for the state of the oceans, for the state of biodiversity and for the state of climate change.

"My generation, and those who were politically responsible - which is my case - we were slow or sometimes unwilling to recognize that things were getting worse and worse in these three dimensions: oceans, climate, and biodiversity", Guterres told the lively crowd.

Adding that globally, the world is still moving too slow and must act now to start rehabilitating the oceans, rescuing biodiversity, and halting climate change, the UN chief stressed that "it is a generational responsibility that goes far beyond political leaders".

Wishing participant's success with their projects, the UN chief called on the young generation to act.

"Your generation will be essential now to lead tomorrow to be able to manage and reverse this trend and rescue the planet", he concluded.

Just ahead of the Secretary-General's address, global movie star and ocean activist Jason Momoa made a special appearance alongside UN Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson.

Under the blazing sun at Carcavelos beach, surrounded on the wide sandy beach by youth, including his own children, Momoa said the work he was doing was "for them and the generations to come".

"The time to act is now. Our ocean is in trouble, if we combine ambition, dedication and hope, we can change these outcomes," he said.

"The ocean, where the water begins and ends its journey, enables systems to work for the wellbeing of humans and non-humans alike. Without a healthy ocean, life as we know it wouldn't exist", the actor added.

Surrounded by youth, UN Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson cautioned that young people will be facing a two-to-three-degree global warming situation within their lifetime. "That is playing with fire," he said.

Describing 'Nature's Baton' as a symbol of connectivity, he spoke on the importance of respecting nature and getting back to a balanced relationship with it.

"We have to learn to live with respect for the ocean: not dumping rubbish in it, and not heating it up so much," Thomson added.

Talking with the Daily Observer, young ocean activist Bodhi Patil, who is one of the young ocean leaders from all over the world, said that the world needs innovative solutions and simultaneously political will from the global leaders to change the world.

Isabel Hilton, Founder and Senior Adviser of China Dialogue, said that the ocean is a critical ally in efforts to address the climate emergency.

And I think it is only the young people's involvement, their passion, ideas and action can help us to save the ocean and future," she said on the sidelines of an Earlier, on Saturday Ocean Media Workshop jointly organized by China Dialogue Trust and Earth Journalism Network at Sala Liberdade in a capital hotel.

However, James Fahn, Executive Director of Earth Journalism Network said that the current catastrophic acts of human, including polluting the marine ecology and biodiversity can be protected only by the strong engagement of the young people.

Referring to the present status of the ocean, he also noted that pollution has destroyed life below water, wreaked havoc on human food systems and affects livelihoods.

"Our ocean generates 50 per cent of the oxygen and absorbs 25 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions, this true fact can be realized by our young people. And they can bring the change with their passion, solutions and actions," he added.

The governments of Portugal and Kenya co-hosted the event, organized by the UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition in cooperation with CEiiA, the Municipality of Cascais, Nova School of Business and Economics (NOVA SBE) and Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) supported by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

The weekend's programming centered around a 24-hour "Innovathon", where the 130 youth delegates worked together as teams to address critical challenges outlined in the UN Global Compact Report 5 Tipping Points for a Healthy and Productive Ocean. The youth were also given the opportunity to contribute to the political process of the UN Ocean Conference by facilitating inputs to the eight interactive dialogues.

The conference will play an important role in putting in place a new chapter of ocean action - one that is driven by science, technology and innovation.

World leaders, climate activists, business pioneers and others are joining this conference to find solutions.

It will feature plenary sessions, special events, and side events, focusing on a wide range of ocean issues: from addressing marine pollution and promoting ocean-based economies, to increasing scientific knowledge and transfer of marine technology.

I count on young people's strength, dynamism and action to rescue our planet.











