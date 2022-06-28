Video
Home Front Page

C-19:  2 more die, 2,101 new cases

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded two more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at
8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 29,142. During the time 2,101 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,967,274.  
The country last reported 2,150 cases on February 19 with 13 deaths when the daily positivity rate was at 9 per cent.
The daily-case positivity rate slightly declined to 15.20 per cent from Sunday's 15.66 per cent as 13,820 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The deceased included a woman and a man, both from Dhaka division.
On Sunday, the country recorded 1,680 cases with two deaths from Covid-19.
Besides, 179 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,906,867and overall recovery rate at 96.93 per cent.


