

Connectivity key to nat'l uplift: PM

"We've developed a communication network through construction of roads and bridges across the country. Besides, we've been dredging and reviving the rivers.... We're reviving the rail services (on different routes) and constructing new rail lines," she said.

The premier was addressing a function, arranged at her office, through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

In the function, 45 financial institutions donated some Tk 305 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood-hit people. On behalf of the PM, her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheques of the donation from the top representatives of the banks.

Hasina said a strong communication network creates a huge scope for accelerating development pace, industrialization and business. "We've been working on this," she said.

Talking about the recently opened Padma Multipurpose Bridge, she hoped the bridge would change the fate of the people of 21 districts.

"The vast southern region has been neglected for a long time. But the scope for industrialization has been created in this region. The economic condition of the people of this

region will improve," she said.

The PM said the bridge has created a huge scope for the marketing of local agricultural goods of the southern region and the purchasing power of the people of the region will get enhanced.

She said Bangladesh has been able to construct the Padma Bridge with its own funding as the people of the country stood with her giving courage and assistance. "The people of my country is my big strength," she added.

Hasina put emphasis on enhancing local production of crops and goods, diversification of export items and exploration of new export markets through assessment of their demands.

She said her government has been working on the development of local market by enhancing the purchasing power of the people of Bangladesh, particularly the rural masses.

"We'll increase the purchasing power of the people.... To accomplish the goal, we've been implementing all our economic programmes targeting the grassroots people," she said.

In the wake of a fresh wave of Covid-19 infection in the country, the Prime Minister renewed her call to all to maintain health safety protocols particularly wearing face masks to keep themselves safe.

The prime minister extended her sincere thanks to the authorities of the financial institutions for their donations saying that the assistance would play an effective role to alleviate the sufferings of the flood-hit people.

The 45 financial institutions are Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, BDBL, EDCOL, BIFFL, Exim Bank, Al Arafah Islami Bank, United Commercial Bank, AB Bank, Bank Asia, Bengal Commercial Bank, Brac Bank, City Bank, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Meghna Bank, Mercantile Bank, Midland Bank, Madhumati Bank, Mutual Trust, National Bank, NCC Bank, NRB Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, One Bank, Padma Bank, Premier Bank, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, SBAC Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Southeast Bank, Standard Bank, Union Bank and Uttara Bank. -UNB











