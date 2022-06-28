Army deployed to bring order on Padma Bridge

To heighten security on the Padma Bridge, Army personnel were deployed on Monday to ensure that the general public abide by the rules while passing over the bridge.

Visiting the bridge area on Monday it was seen that the situation on Monday was completely different from the picture seen on the bridge on Sunday.

Motorcycles have not been allowed to enter the bridge since Monday morning and people were not allowed to walk in accordance with the government notice that was

issued on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, at least three people were injured after a truck carrying onions overturned losing control over the steering wheels of the vehicle at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge.

The accident took place around 5:00pm on Monday after the Dhaka-bound truck hit the fencing on the viaduct road of the bridge.

The injured -- driver Yasin, helper Rubel and Keramot -- were taken to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex in Munshiganj for treatment.

Padma Bridge Executive Engineer Dewan Abdul Quader said the accident took place at the bridge viaduct.

Fuel from the truck spilled over the bridge and damaged its bitumen carpeting.

The truck has been seized and handed over to Padma Bridge North Police Station, he added.

In several videos aired in various television channels and posted on social media on Sunday showed people lounging on the side of the road on the bridge, but on Monday there were no unwanted people on the bridge.

Whenever people were trying to stand on the bridge army patrolling removed them. More law enforcers were present in the entire bridge area on Monday.

An awful motorcycle accident happened on the Padma Bridge on Sunday evening. Two riders on the motorcycle were seriously injured. They were later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where both were pronounced dead.

Additional number of law enforcers were deployed in the entire bridge area than on Sunday. Shortly after the incident, the bridge department issued a notification banning motorcycles from entering the bridge from 6:00am on Monday until further notice. The ban took effect on Monday morning.

Despite the ban, many came to cross the bridge on motorcycles, but all of them were turned away.

Although the ferry service at Mawa-Jazira points were suspended due to security concerns during the opening ceremony on Saturday, a few ferries were also kept open along the bridge on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation had earlier said that even if the Padma Bridge is opened, ferry services from Shimulia Ghat will continue in limited numbers.

After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the traffic congestion at the Mawa and Shimulia ferries on Sunday eased as expected.

However, after the ban on motorcycles crossing the bridge as a result motorcycles were crossing the river by ferry.

On Monday morning, a ferry with more than a hundred motorcycles left Shimulia Ghat.

As seen in the video aired on television and different videos on social media, many people were crossing the bridge on motorcycles mounted on pickups.

Many unexpected incidents took place on the first day after the Padma Bridge was opened to the public on Sunday.

There were long queues of vehicles at both ends of the bridge before it was opened to traffic on Sunday.

Many have been waiting on both ends of the bridge since early Saturday morning. After the bridge was opened at around 6:00am, traffic was jammed for a few hours at the beginning.

The traffic jam was created due to the large number of people interested in crossing the bridge on the first day.

After climbing the bridge, many people were seen parking their cars and motorcycles on the side of the road and taking pictures.

The police patrol van removed them for a while. But soon after the patrol van left, the situation became the same again.

Even disobeying police barriers, many people were seen walking and climbing the bridge.

Law enforcement officials said they are trying to stop people from walking and stopping vehicles on the bridge, but so many people are getting up together that it is not possible to stop them all.

In a letter on Sunday afternoon, the bridge authorities sent a letter to the army authorities in charge of security to take action to stop people from walking on the bridge.

Authorities also issued a public notice reminding them of restrictions on walking or taking pictures on the bridge.

It is said that the speed limit on the Padma Bridge will be 60 kilometers. Vehicles may not stand on the bridge, it is strictly forbidden to get off the vehicle or take pictures. Walking or cycling, rickshaws cannot cross the bridge. No garbage can be dumped on the bridge.











