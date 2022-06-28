Iran says satellite carrier launched

TEHRAN, June 27: Iran's defence ministry said Sunday it has carried out a second test launch of a satellite carrier, ahead of the expected restart of nuclear talks.

"The second launch of the Zoljanah satellite carrier has taken place in order to achieve the predetermined research objectives," said Ahmad Hosseini, spokesman for the ministry's space division, cited by state news agency IRNA.

In February last year, the ministry said it had test-launched a new satellite carrier, the Zoljanah, but without providing details on the result.

The carrier "has two stages of solid propulsion and a single liquid one", Hosseini said at the time, adding that the rocket was for "research purposes".

The Zoljanah can put satellites in a "500-kilometre (310-mile) altitude orbit and carry a 220-kilogramme (1,100-pound)" payload, Hosseini had said.

Solid-fuel rockets can be used for mobile launchers, while pure solid-fuel rockets are mostly linked to ballistic missiles systems.

Earlier this month, Hosseini said the ministry planned three test launches, one of which had already been carried out.

Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, or any other international agreement. -AFP