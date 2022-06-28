Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Iran says satellite carrier launched

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

TEHRAN, June 27: Iran's defence ministry said Sunday it has carried out a second test launch of a satellite carrier, ahead of the expected restart of nuclear talks.
"The second launch of the Zoljanah satellite carrier has taken place in order to achieve the predetermined research objectives," said Ahmad Hosseini, spokesman for the ministry's space division, cited by state news agency IRNA.
In February last year, the ministry said it had test-launched a new satellite carrier,  the Zoljanah, but without providing details on the result.
The carrier "has two stages of solid propulsion and a single liquid one", Hosseini said at the time, adding that the rocket was for "research purposes".
The Zoljanah can put satellites in a "500-kilometre (310-mile) altitude orbit and carry a 220-kilogramme (1,100-pound)" payload, Hosseini had said.
Solid-fuel rockets can be used for mobile launchers, while pure solid-fuel rockets are mostly linked to ballistic missiles systems.
Earlier this month, Hosseini said the ministry planned three test launches, one of which had already been carried out.
Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, or any other international agreement.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran says satellite carrier launched
US to send Ukraine air-defence missiles
Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland for ‘Holyrood week’
Assam floods: Water level receding but over 22 lakh still affected
Ctg IIUC hosts orientation
BIWTA distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
56 DU students receive ‘Mohsen Ara Begum Scholarship’
WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft