HC to hear on rule over Padma Bridge corruption today

A Division bench of the High Court will hear on Monday (today) on a rule issued five years ago asking the government to form a commission to find out the conspirators behind the creation of a false story of corruption over the Padma Bridge construction deal.

The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo on Sunday fixed the date for holding hearing on the rule.

The HC bench fixed the date while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik on Sunday mentioned the matter before the HC bench for fixing a date of hearing on the rule.

On February 15 in 2017, the High Court issued a suo motu rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to form a commission to find out the real conspirators behind the Padma Bridge construction agreement and the creation of false stories of corruption.

It also asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to bring the real culprits under justice after identifying them through the commission.

The HC bench asked the Cabinet, Home, Law and Communications Secretaries and the ACC Chairman to reply to the rule.

The High Court passed the order on February 14 in 2017, following a report in a national daily titled 'Yunus demands justice: Awami League and like-minded parties unite'.

Following the inauguration of the Padma Bridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, the bridge will be opened to traffic on Sunday.