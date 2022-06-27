Dengue: 32 new patients hospitalised

Another 32 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Sunday morning. Among them, 29 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 118 dengue patients, including 109 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease. This year, it has recorded 952 dengue cases and 833 recoveries so far. Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero. -UNB







