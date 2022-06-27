Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU students demand justice for Tangail boy Shihab’s murder

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dhaka University students from Tangail district stage demonstration in front of the Raju Sculpture at TSC on Sunday protesting against the torture and death of a school boy in Tangail. photo : Observer

Dhaka University students from Tangail district stage demonstration in front of the Raju Sculpture at TSC on Sunday protesting against the torture and death of a school boy in Tangail. photo : Observer

A section of students from Dhaka University (DU), basically hailing from Tangail, has staged a protest rally demanding justice for schoolboy Shihab Mia murder on Sunday.
 The rally was held in front of the Raju monument inside DU premises at 11:00am.
Besides students and teachers from DU, many others from Tangail came to join the protest rally. Shihab was a fifth-grade student of Srishti Academic School in Tangail's Bishwas Betka area. He was a resident of Berbari village under Tangail's Sokhipur upazila.
Shihab's dead body was recovered from the residential building of his school on June 20. Later today, hospital sources revealed that Shihab was killed by strangulation.
Dhaka University Senate Member and Sir F Rahman Hall Provost Professor KM Saiful Islam Khan, former General Secretary of BUET Chhatra League and Finance Secretary of Awami League sub-committee Md Ataullah, Shihab's father Md Elias Hossain and his sister attended the protest rally.
Professor Dr KM Saiful Islam Khan said, "I saw Shihab's body and noticed signs of injuries on his chest, hands, legs and back. There were blood clots everywhere. Such an incident can never be called suicide." "It is impossible for any human being to do such an inhumane act," he added.
Demanding justice, deceased's father Elyas Hossen said, "My son was not too old to understand suicide. They killed my son after torturing him and later they spread propaganda saying that he committed suicide."
Shihab's sister said, "My brother had taken admission to this school of his own will and he didn't want to stay at home any longer as his exams were approaching. He had returned from his home just three days before his killing but I had no idea what would happen within just three days."
 "Such a child can never commit suicide," she added.
 "When we tried to communicate with the school authority in this regard, we received different types of information. Some said he was ill, some said he got injured while he was playing and that's why he was admitted to hospital. But, when we communicated with the hospital authority, they said that no such patient was brought to them," she also said.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC to hear on rule over Padma Bridge corruption today
Dengue: 32 new patients hospitalised
DU students demand justice for Tangail boy Shihab’s murder
More countries, diplomats greet Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
Tipu Murder: Key suspect Musa confesses to killing
Fugitive death row convict held
BWDB hands over 55 sluice gates to DSCC
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft