Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:04 AM
More countries, diplomats greet Bangladesh on Padma Bridge

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's foreign friends continue to congratulate Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Bridge and appreciate its determination and courage under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Prime Minister became the first person to cross the Padma Bridge by paying toll.  
The President of the Maldives, Prime Minister of Bhutan, and President of Sri Lanka have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Saturday.  
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said the successful completion of the bridge is a testament of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership, dedication and commitment to the development of Bangladesh.  
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said the iconic road-rail structure will go a long way in intensifying economic activities of Bangladesh and beyond. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said the bridge will positively contribute to the connectivity and inclusivity of Bangladesh enhancing its economic and industrial progress.  The Padma Bridge has connected around one-third of Bangladesh's land area, entangled with rivers, to the capital.  
The United Nations also congratulated the people and the government of Bangladesh. "It has a huge potential to enhance connectivity and economic transformation for Bangladesh."  
Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has said the Padma Bridge will connect people, boost trade and make life easier in Bangladesh.  
"Just like individuals, nations also have dreams. Today all Bangladeshis' dream to cross the mighty Padma River over a bridge has come true," he said after attending the formal inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge.  The ambassador said Bangladesh financed this mega project from its own resources is another reason to be proud of this achievement on the way to sustainable development.  
"If you have never been in Bangladesh, the biggest delta in the world where rivers are abundant and cut this beautiful green land into pieces, it is hard to imagine how a bridge could be such a powerful dream," said the Turkish envoy.  
Singapore Consulate in Bangladesh has said the Padma Bridge is an iconic symbol of Bangladesh's transformation heralding a new era in regional connectivity.  
The Consulate congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the inauguration of the Padma Bridge and described the bridge as a pride of Bangladesh. "What an honour to witness this historic milestone!" Singapore Consulate in Bangladesh tweeted after attending the opening ceremony of the Padma Bridge.  Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen said this is an "incredible" milestone for the growth, development and connectivity of the country. "Congratulations to the people and the government of Bangladesh."
Norwegian Ambassador to Bnagladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen said the dream of millions has been fulfilled and this "incredible achievement" will open a new chapter of growth, connectivity and development of the country.  
Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alex Berg von Linde termed it a "great achievement" that will open a new chapter of growth, connectivity and development of the country.     -UNB


