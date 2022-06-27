Video
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:03 AM
Tipu Murder: Key suspect Musa confesses to killing

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Sumon Shikder Musa, a key suspect in the Motijheel Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu murder case, confessed to his crime of killing Tipu to a Dhaka Magistrate on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi recorded Musa's statement at his chamber.
DB Inspector Mohammad Yasin Sikder, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court after the third phase of remand.
Musa, the mastermind of the Tipu murder, was placed on a three-day remand for the third time on Wednesday.
Earlier on Friday, another Dhaka court placed Musa on a four-day remand in the sensational murder case.
Sixteen people have so far been arrested in the murder case, said Inspector Yasin Sikder.
On the night of March 24, Motijheel Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was in a microbus, and college student Priti, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in indiscriminate firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Shahjahanpur area in the capital. Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL's Motijheel committee and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College.
Later on March 25, Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Doly, an Ward Councillor (Motijheel area) of Dhaka South City Corporation, filed a case with Shahjahanpur Police Station in connection with the murder.


