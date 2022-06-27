

Fugitive death row convict held

Zakaria Pintu, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was apprehended in Cox's Bazar on Saturday, according to ASP ANM Imran Khan, Assistant Director of the RAB's media wing.

Pintu has been convicted of several crimes, including possession of illegal arms, over his involvement in the 1994 shooting, Imran said on Sunday

Pintu, the Former General Secretary of the BNP's Ishwardi unit, has been on the run from the outset. Eight others were handed the death penalty in the attempt to murder case while 25 were jailed for life.

Hasina, the then opposition leader, was conducting a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving in Pabna's Ishwardi on Sept 23, 1994.

But the Awami League chief managed to survive the assault carried out during her BNP counterpart Khaleda Zia's first term as Prime Minister.









