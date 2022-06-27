BWDB hands over 55 sluice gates to DSCC

Smooth operation will remove city's water logging problem

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Sunday handed over 55 flood and water control sluice gates, which were constructed on the canals, drainages, box culverts and brick sewerages of the city, to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for maintenance and smooth operation.

In a programme held at a city hotel in Dhaka, the 55 flood and water control sluice gates were handed over to the city corporation by signing an agreement. BWDB Director General Fazlur Rashid and DSCC Chief Executive Farid Ahmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective authorities.

Among others, Local Government and Rural Government (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, State Minister LGRD and Cooperative Swapan Bhattacharjee, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, Water Resources Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, Local Government Secretary Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury and LGD Additional Secretary Mustasim Billah Faruqui also attended the event.

In the function, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam said the government has taken steps to ensure Dhaka city as a modernized livable city. As part of the initiative, the canals and sluice gates are being handed over to the city corporations for proper maintenance and smooth operation.

If the works can be done as per the plan taken to develop the canals, the city will never see water logging in future. The water of heavy rains will also be removed to the Buriganga, Shitalakhya, Turag and Balu rivers easily through the canals and drainages, he added.

While speaking the event, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque said most of the rivers surrounding Dhaka city are almost facing existence crisis. The rain water cannot flow to the rivers through the canals, drainages, box culverts and brick sewerages due to lack of proper maintenance. The initiative of maintaining and beautification of the canals is positive for us.

