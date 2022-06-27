Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BWDB hands over 55 sluice gates to DSCC

Smooth operation will remove city\'s water logging problem

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Smooth operation will remove city's water logging problem
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Sunday handed over 55 flood and water control sluice gates, which were constructed on the canals, drainages, box culverts and brick sewerages of the city, to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for maintenance and smooth operation.
In a programme held at a city hotel in Dhaka, the 55 flood and water control sluice gates were handed over to the city corporation by signing an agreement. BWDB Director General Fazlur Rashid and DSCC Chief Executive Farid Ahmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective authorities.
Among others, Local Government and Rural Government (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, State Minister LGRD and Cooperative Swapan Bhattacharjee, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, Water Resources Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, Local Government Secretary Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury and LGD Additional Secretary Mustasim Billah Faruqui also attended the event.
In the function, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam said the government has taken steps to ensure Dhaka city as a modernized livable city. As part of the initiative, the canals and sluice gates are being handed over to the city corporations for proper maintenance and smooth operation.
If the works can be done as per the plan taken to develop the canals, the city will never see water logging in future. The water of heavy rains will also be removed to the Buriganga, Shitalakhya, Turag and Balu rivers easily through the canals and drainages, he added.
While speaking the event, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque said most of the rivers surrounding Dhaka city are almost facing existence crisis. The rain water cannot flow to the rivers through the canals, drainages, box culverts and brick sewerages due to lack of proper maintenance. The initiative of maintaining and beautification of the canals is positive for us.
He also welcomed the city Mayors for their initiatives to make the city livable for the dwellers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC to hear on rule over Padma Bridge corruption today
Dengue: 32 new patients hospitalised
DU students demand justice for Tangail boy Shihab’s murder
More countries, diplomats greet Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
Tipu Murder: Key suspect Musa confesses to killing
Fugitive death row convict held
BWDB hands over 55 sluice gates to DSCC
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Sylhet flood plight
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft