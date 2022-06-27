Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt concerned over rising Covid cases: Zahid Maleque

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent  

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is concerned about the increasing rate of Coronavirus infections which is rising again after a lull of several months.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while                                                                                                                                speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Cholera Vaccine Programme at International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) at Mohakhali in the capital on Sunday.
The Health Minister said, "We have brought almost all the targeted people of the country under vaccination. The infection was less than 1 per cent for months and the death rate was brought down almost to the zero level. But now the infection rate has risen to 15 per cent. We have taken measures accordingly to control the infection."
"We are focusing more and more on coronavirus testing. We have almost finished administering the second dose with 80 per cent of the targeted people inoculated. We urge people to take booster doses," he added.
In the meantime, a Cholera Vaccine Programme has been launched to vaccinate about 24 lakh people in the two city corporations of Dhaka metropolis.
The Health Minister inaugurated the programme. The first dose of cholera vaccination programme will continue till 4:00pm of July 2.
According to the DGHS, this oral cholera vaccine will be given in two doses. The second dose should be taken at least 14 days after the first dose. The second dose can be taken within a maximum of six months.
Two doses of cholera vaccine called Uvikal Plus will be administered to those above one year of age. This vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This vaccine can be provided to all except pregnant women and those who have got any other vaccine in the last 14 days. No other vaccine, including coronavirus, can be administered within 14 days of receiving this vaccine.
Zahid Maleque said, "We will vaccinate about 2.4 million people. The programme will run for six days at 700 centres. Once upon a time diarrhoea and cholera were deadly diseases in our country as thousands of people died due to these two diseases. But now the situation has changed. No one dies of cholera or diarrhoea these days. The success has been achieved through the relentless efforts of the government and the icddr,b."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC to hear on rule over Padma Bridge corruption today
Dengue: 32 new patients hospitalised
DU students demand justice for Tangail boy Shihab’s murder
More countries, diplomats greet Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
Tipu Murder: Key suspect Musa confesses to killing
Fugitive death row convict held
BWDB hands over 55 sluice gates to DSCC
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft