Govt concerned over rising Covid cases: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is concerned about the increasing rate of Coronavirus infections which is rising again after a lull of several months.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Cholera Vaccine Programme at International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) at Mohakhali in the capital on Sunday.

The Health Minister said, "We have brought almost all the targeted people of the country under vaccination. The infection was less than 1 per cent for months and the death rate was brought down almost to the zero level. But now the infection rate has risen to 15 per cent. We have taken measures accordingly to control the infection."

"We are focusing more and more on coronavirus testing. We have almost finished administering the second dose with 80 per cent of the targeted people inoculated. We urge people to take booster doses," he added.

In the meantime, a Cholera Vaccine Programme has been launched to vaccinate about 24 lakh people in the two city corporations of Dhaka metropolis.

The Health Minister inaugurated the programme. The first dose of cholera vaccination programme will continue till 4:00pm of July 2.

According to the DGHS, this oral cholera vaccine will be given in two doses. The second dose should be taken at least 14 days after the first dose. The second dose can be taken within a maximum of six months.

Two doses of cholera vaccine called Uvikal Plus will be administered to those above one year of age. This vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This vaccine can be provided to all except pregnant women and those who have got any other vaccine in the last 14 days. No other vaccine, including coronavirus, can be administered within 14 days of receiving this vaccine.

Zahid Maleque said, "We will vaccinate about 2.4 million people. The programme will run for six days at 700 centres. Once upon a time diarrhoea and cholera were deadly diseases in our country as thousands of people died due to these two diseases. But now the situation has changed. No one dies of cholera or diarrhoea these days. The success has been achieved through the relentless efforts of the government and the icddr,b."













