Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No doubts for Felix as career finish line approaches

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Allyson Felix acknowledges the crowd after she competed in the Women 400 Meter Dash Final during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field on June 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. photo: AFP

Allyson Felix acknowledges the crowd after she competed in the Women 400 Meter Dash Final during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field on June 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. photo: AFP

EUGENE, JUNE 26: Allyson Felix admitted to a "little bit of sadness" in the wake of her final US athletics championship race on Saturday, but was in no doubt her decision to retire in August is the right one.
"I think more than anything this season showed me I have no doubts about walking away," said the seven-time Olympic gold medallist.
"There's nothing left. This season for the first time I felt like I didn't have that fight in me. And that's who I am.
"So I knew when I felt that fading away there was nothing to do but be grateful and watch all of these amazing athletes take it from here."
Felix, who owns 29 world and Olympic medals and ran in her first national championships as a teenager 21 years ago, isn't quite done with the sport yet.
Her sixth place finish in the 400m on Saturday will likely put her in position for relay consideration at the World Championships at Eugene's Hayward Field July 15-24.
"I think I should be in good position for maybe a mixed relay or something like that," said Felix, who was part of the United States' gold medal-winning team in Doha in 2019 when the mixed relay made it's World Championships debut.
She has said she'll step up for whatever relay duty USA Track and Field might ask, but based on her form in what has been a complicated season she has said she thinks the mixed is the most "appropriate" for her.
Felix's 11 Olympic medals -- the first from Athens in 2004 and the last from her fifth games at Tokyo last year -- make her the most decorated woman in the history of Olympic athletics.
Contemplating retirement after Tokyo, she opted instead to run one more season to strengthen her platform as she advocates for women athletes and builds her footwear brand Saysh.
"Different year for me, different motivation," said the 36-year-old, adding that she can already feel her energy being pulled toward her new projects.
"I'm so happy about it," she said. "To be able to step right into that and have some of that transition be this year, it made perfect sense."
With sponsor Athleta she has put together a program to provide child care grants for women athletes, with free child care being offered this week to athletes, coaches and staff at the US championships.
Felix said that even in the "bubble" of the championships she had taken note of the US Supreme Court ruling that overturns US women's right to abortion after nearly five decades.
"I think any time women's rights get taken away, it's a sad day," said Felix, adding that she'd been thinking about "the sisterhood" over the past two days.
"Being a fierce advocate for women it's difficult to see our rights be taken away and for women not to have the ability to choose over their own body."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyrgios happy to make 'top 10 players look ordinary'
Qatar warns against unauthorised use of WC logo on car plates
Youth sparkles but swimming's golden oldies still winning titles
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon
No doubts for Felix as career finish line approaches
Keys out of Wimbledon with injury
England's Foakes out of 3rd Test after positive Covid-19 test
Australia's Maxwell banks on Asia experience for Test return


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft