Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:02 AM
Keys out of Wimbledon with injury

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, JUNE 26: American 19th seed Madison Keys pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering an abdominal injury.
Keys, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 2015, has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe.
"This isn't what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury," tweeted 27-year-old Keys.
"I'm so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year." Later Saturday the withdrawal of Borna Coric with a shoulder injury was announced by the All England Club.    -AFP


