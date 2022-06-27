Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's Foakes out of 3rd Test after positive Covid-19 test

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LEEDS, JUNE 26: England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid-19, with Kent's Sam Billings taking his place for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand, it was announced Sunday.
Foakes did not take the field on Saturday's third afternoon at Headingley after complaining of a stiff back, but later returned a positive test after a check at the team hotel.
Jonny Bairstow, who has spent a large part of his Test career keeping wicket, deputised behind the stumps during New Zealand's second innings but Billings, who made his Test debut in the final match of an Ashes series loss in Australia, has been drafted in to take over for the rest of the match and is set to take up the gloves from Sunday's first ball.
An England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Sunday said: "Ben Foakes was unable to keep wicket on day three of the Third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT COVID-19 test."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyrgios happy to make 'top 10 players look ordinary'
Qatar warns against unauthorised use of WC logo on car plates
Youth sparkles but swimming's golden oldies still winning titles
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon
No doubts for Felix as career finish line approaches
Keys out of Wimbledon with injury
England's Foakes out of 3rd Test after positive Covid-19 test
Australia's Maxwell banks on Asia experience for Test return


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft