Batters should learn from West Indies: Domingo

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said the Bangladeshi batters should learn from the way the West Indies batters have played in the ongoing Test in St Lucia.
At the end of day two, West Indies were leading by 106 runs with five wickets in hand. Despite losing four wickets in 132 runs, West Indies batters made a great comeback in the fifth and sixth wicket stands- a sort of performance that Bangladesh have failed to produce for a long time.
In the first innings of the ongoing Test, Bangladesh posted only 234 runs. All of Bangladesh's top five batters managed a good start, but they failed to continue on that.
The tailenders, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam, scored 21 and 26 respectively which helped the visitors pass the 200-run mark. Had they not scored these runs, Bangladesh would have been bundled for a total of less than 200.
"There's a lot of players searching for form, searching for runs. The only way to get through it is to bat for long periods of time. Lots of the 30s and 40s, the odd 50. Nobody is doing what Kyle Mayers is doing," Domingo told in the post-day press conference.
West Indies posted 100 runs in the opening stand, but while scoring the next 32 runs, they lost four wickets. From there, Jermaine Blackwood (40), Kyle Mayers (126*), and Joshua Da Silva (26) brought the hosts to 340 for five.
"We are good for one session and then we have a one really bad session," Domingo said. "Guys were not patient. They couldn't string together enough tight overs as we did in the first session. They were only searching for wickets."
Bangladesh lost the first Test against the hosts in Antigua. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Tigers have only one win this cycle of this event.    -BSS


