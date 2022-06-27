Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers to play triangular series before World Cup

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh will join Pakistan and the home side New Zealand in a Tri-Nation T20I series, to be played before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja confirmed it to local on June 25, said a Pakistan local newspaper.
"After receiving confirmation dates from the touring England side that is due here in Pakistan on September 15, we have confirmed our participation in the tri-nation series to be hosted by Cricket New Zealand," Raza told.
"I wanted my team to play a few internationals more or less amid Australian environments, ahead of the World Cup. Now the team will be having a good opportunity to test their combination and leading players' form during the tri-nation series in New Zealand," he added.
The BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus hinted about the event couple of months back and it is expected that the Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) will reveal the itinerary of the event very soon.
According to the details, all the sides will engage with each other twice with top two sides to play in the final.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyrgios happy to make 'top 10 players look ordinary'
Qatar warns against unauthorised use of WC logo on car plates
Youth sparkles but swimming's golden oldies still winning titles
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon
No doubts for Felix as career finish line approaches
Keys out of Wimbledon with injury
England's Foakes out of 3rd Test after positive Covid-19 test
Australia's Maxwell banks on Asia experience for Test return


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft