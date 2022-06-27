Tigers to play triangular series before World Cup

Bangladesh will join Pakistan and the home side New Zealand in a Tri-Nation T20I series, to be played before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja confirmed it to local on June 25, said a Pakistan local newspaper.

"After receiving confirmation dates from the touring England side that is due here in Pakistan on September 15, we have confirmed our participation in the tri-nation series to be hosted by Cricket New Zealand," Raza told.

"I wanted my team to play a few internationals more or less amid Australian environments, ahead of the World Cup. Now the team will be having a good opportunity to test their combination and leading players' form during the tri-nation series in New Zealand," he added.

The BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus hinted about the event couple of months back and it is expected that the Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) will reveal the itinerary of the event very soon.

According to the details, all the sides will engage with each other twice with top two sides to play in the final.








