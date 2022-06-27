Kings maintain winning run in BPL

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning run in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football when they came from behind beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by exciting 3-2 goals held today (Sunday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei and Brazilian forward Robson scored one goal each for Kings while Kyrgyzstan defender Aizar Akmatov and forward Mannaf Rabby netted one goal apiece for Sheikh Russel.

The match was locked 1-1 draw at the breather.

Aizar Akmatov put Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra ahead in the converting a spot kick in the 28th minute while Miguel Figueira restored the parity for Kings in the 38th minute of the match.

After the breather, Kings came to the field with orgainsed way and added two more goals in their tally when Khaled Shafiei put Kings ahead in the 65th minute and Robson scored the third goal for Kings in the 85th minute of the match.

Rabby reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 90+3rd minute of the match. Sheikh Russel tried their best to fight back in the match but could not

convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Bashundhara clearly dominated the play, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Russel also fought neck to neck in the end, but ultimately they had to leave the field with empty hand, despite taking the lead.

The day's win saw, Kings extended their lead in the table with 44 points from 17 matches while Sheikh Russel remained at their previous collection of 18 points playing the same number of matches.

Monday's match: Mohammedan SC vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla at 4 pm. -BSS







