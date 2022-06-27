Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rohit Sharma has Covid ahead of deciding England Test

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

NEW DELHI, JUNE 26: India Test captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the rescheduled fifth Test against England, the country's cricket board said Sunday.
"Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday," the BCCI tweeted.
"He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team."
The right-handed batsman had been playing in a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire but did not bat in their second innings on Saturday's third day. He scored 25 in the first innings on Thursday.
The rescheduled fifth Test of last year's series begins on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham, giving little time for the 35-year-old to recover.
The match was originally due to have been played last September at Old Trafford in Manchester, but a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp forced the Test to be postponed. India lead 2-1 after four matches and can win their first Test series in England since 2007 should they avoid defeat.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyrgios happy to make 'top 10 players look ordinary'
Qatar warns against unauthorised use of WC logo on car plates
Youth sparkles but swimming's golden oldies still winning titles
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon
No doubts for Felix as career finish line approaches
Keys out of Wimbledon with injury
England's Foakes out of 3rd Test after positive Covid-19 test
Australia's Maxwell banks on Asia experience for Test return


Latest News
Two youths killed in motorcycle accident on Padma Bridge
Iran test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier
Padma Bridge connecting Bangladesh’s past with bright future: German envoy
Vladimir Putin to make first foreign trip since Ukraine invasion
Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood
Outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador calls on president
Plying of motorcycles on Padma Bridge banned from Monday
Opposition subjected to state-run repression: Mirza Fakhrul
Poultry trader electrocuted in Rajshahi
Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 84
Most Read News
Universal Pension Scheme: A great initiative
Bangladesh an important country: US President
Global hunger crisis pushes one child per minute into severe malnutrition: UNICEF
Padma Bridge Opening Celebrations in Frames
Hi-tech used to build Padma Bridge
Sylhet flood plight
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong celebration: Xinhua
Rohingya plight needs innovative solutions developed by themselves
Three teenagers drown in three districts
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft