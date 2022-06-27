

The booters and officials of Bangladesh women's national football team with the trophy after an epoch-making series win against Malaysia on Sunday at Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka photo: BFF

The woman booters in the red and green outfits won the two-match series after playing a goalless draw in the second match on Sunday as they had celebrated a 6-0 win in the first match against the visitor on Thursday at Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, congratulated the women, coaching staff and officials on their great success.

The host women only needed a win or at least collect a single point from the last match to win the two-match series. The disciples of Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton were in a better position in the FIFA tier-1 series after winning the first match by a 6-0 margin.

Although the Southeast Asian team recovered in the second match, the fate was, in fact, in favour of the host. Besides, Sabina and Co received support from the home crowd. Bangladesh relied more on its defenders in the second match and apparently was aimed for a tie as a single point was well enough for the team to win the series.

Naturally, the better playing team will win the game regardless of their ranking or strength differences. While the Malaysian women were better in raking difference, the women in red and green outfits made the series entirely their by outranking the opponents with great speed, stamina and skills and amazed the home spectators with their mind-blowing performance.

Malaysia women came to play these two matches as a preparation for the AFF tournament (ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship).

These two opponents faced each other in 2017 in a three-nation event in Singapore for the last time when Malaysia won the series by 2-1.







