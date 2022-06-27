Video
Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Mayers's dominating ton pulls hosts upper hand

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Kyle Mayers, of West Indies, waves his bat to supporters at the end of the second day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 25, 2022. photo: AFP

Kyle Mayers, of West Indies, waves his bat to supporters at the end of the second day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 25, 2022. photo: AFP

West Indies is going toward massive lead in the first innings of the 2nd Test of two-match series against touring Bangladesh ridding on the heroic century of Kyle Mayers at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.
Resuming from 64 for none on Saturday, West Indies ended the posting mammoth figure of 340 on the board with five wickets at hand. Mayers was batting on 126 while Joshua Da Silva was on 26.
Earlier in the morning, West Indies lost the set batter John Campbell in the very 1st hour, who added 13 to his overnight's 32 runs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on the contrary, picked up his 27th Test fifty before returning to the dugout. He chipped in with 51 runs.
Quick down of couple of more wickets bought Bangladesh back in the fight as Raymon Reifer and Nkhruma Bonner were dismissed in the same over on 22 and not respectively. Team vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood joined with Mayers and stood valuable 126-run 5th wicket's stand to took hosts to the safe side. Blackwood had skittle out 40 runs.
West Indies however, lost their 6th batter in the very first over of day-3 on Sunday as Da Silva got out adding three more runs. Alzarri Joseph followed Da Silva couple of overs back scoring 6 runs as hosts were on 370 for seven till writing the news.
Mehidy Miraz and Khaled Ahmed clinched three wickets respectively two and Shoriful Islam picked the rest.
Earlier on Friday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat and tied on 234. Liton Das chipped in with 53 runs, Tamim Iqbal 46 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam scored 26 runs each.
Alzarri Joseph and Jauden Seals grasped three wickets apiece while Kyle Mayers and debutant Anderson Philip shared the rest between them equally.


