Withdraw ‘Tughlaqi’ decision: Congress to centre on ‘Agnipath’

NEW DELHI, June 26: Stepping up its attack on the government over the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Congress on Sunday said the Modi government is playing with the future of the youth by bringing in the new military recruitment plan and it must withdraw this "Tughlaqi" decision.

Twenty senior Congress leaders and spokespersons addressed press conferences titled 'Agnipath ki Baat: Yuwaon se Vishwasghaat' in as many cities and demanded the withdrawal of the scheme, citing risk to national security and discontent among the youth.

The Congress said it will also hold a nationwide protest in every assembly constituency against this "anti-youth and anti-national" scheme "bulldozed through without discussion".

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the Congress is standing with the youth and this "Tughlaqi decision" should be withdrawn immediately.

Muhammad bin Tughlaq, who ruled the Delhi Sultanate for a short period of time in the 14th century, was known for his controversial decisions.

"At a time when China has entered our borders... this ('Agnipath' scheme) is like playing with national security," Mr Gohil said.

"I demand from the prime minister that 'Agnipath' be withdrawn and all those ministers or BJP spokespersons who say that the 'Agnipath' scheme is good, they should get their sons and daughters recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme," he said. -NDTV