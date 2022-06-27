Video
Sri Lanka struggling to secure fresh fuel supply: Minister

The Island seeks discounted Russian oil

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

COLOMBO, June 26: Sri Lanka is struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies, a top government minister said on Sunday, as the beleaguered country of 22 million people buys just 15,000 tonnes of petrol and diesel to keep essential services running. is below. In the coming days.
The island is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, with foreign exchange reserves at record levels, forcing it to pay for essential imports including fuel, food and medicine.
Electricity and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters, "We are struggling to find suppliers. They are reluctant to accept letters of credit from our banks. There are over $700 million in overdue payments, so now suppliers advance. want to pay."
Sri Lanka received fuel over the past two months largely through a $500 million Indian line of credit, which expired in mid-June. Wijesekera said last Thursday a petrol shipment failed to arrive and no new shipments are yet scheduled.
"We have around 9,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 6,000 metric tonnes of petrol left. We are doing everything possible to get fresh stocks but we don't know when it will happen."
However, Sri Lanka also implemented a hike in fuel prices by 12%-22% early Sunday. A price hike in May pushed inflation to 45.3%, the highest since 2015.
Wijesekera said people already waiting kilometer-long queuing outside pumps are unlikely to get fuel as the government will focus on releasing the remaining stock for public transport, power generation and medical services.
The army, which has already been deployed at fuel stations to quell unrest, will now issue tokens to those waiting, sometimes for days, he said, giving fuel rations to ports and airports.
Meanwhile, cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Sunday announced sending ministers to Russia and Qatar to try and secure cheap oil a day after the government said it had all but run out of fuel.
The government meanwhile extended a two-week closure of non-essential state institutions until further notice in order to save fuel, maintaining only a skeleton staff to provide minimum services.
Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said two ministers will travel to Russia on Monday to discuss getting more oil following last month's purchase of 90,000 tonnes of Siberian crude.
That shipment was arranged through Coral Energy, a Dubai-based intermediary, but politicians have been urging the authorities to negotiate directly with President Vladimir Putin's government.
Unable to repay its $51 billion foreign debt, the government declared it was defaulting in April and is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout.
Sri Lanka's official inflation at the end of May was 45.3 percent, according to official data, but private economists have placed it at 128 percent, the second-highest in the world after Zimbabwe.     -REUTERS, AFP


