Monday, 27 June, 2022, 2:01 AM
Home Foreign News

US Supreme Court ‘lurches’ to the right

Published : Monday, 27 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WASHINGTON, June 26: Abortion, guns, religion -- a US Supreme Court remade by Donald Trump has veered sharply to the right, raising questions about its legitimacy and apprehension about other hot-button issues.
"What's next?" asked Kim Boberg after the nation's highest court, in a 6-3 ruling, struck down half a century of constitutional protections of abortion rights.
The 49-year-old Boberg was among the hundreds of protesters gathered on Friday outside the court, kept away by metal barricades symbolizing the gulf between the institution and a majority of Americans.
Steven Schwinn, a law professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, said the court had initially moved "incrementally" under Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative nominated in 2005 by Republican president George W. Bush.
"With a six-justice conservative majority on the court, we're starting to see it lurch sharply to the political right," Schwinn said.
Never more so than in the past few days.
On Tuesday, the court said public funds can be used to support families sending children to religious schools, a case challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state.
On Thursday, the court -- just weeks after two horrific mass shootings -- said Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public.
And on Friday, the court overturned "Roe v. Wade," the landmark 1973 decision enshrining a woman's right to an abortion.
The rulings were at odds with the views of most Americans who, according to opinion polls, favor stricter gun laws and back legalized abortion.
Even before the series of blockbuster decisions, public confidence in the court was at a historic low.
In a June 1-20 Gallup poll, only 25 percent of US adults surveyed said they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the court, down from 36 percent a year ago.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said the Supreme Court is going through a "self-inflicted crisis of legitimacy."
"The justices look like political actors," Tobias said.
Tracy Thomas, a law professor at the University of Akron, said Americans have long "relied on the court to be an objective decisionmaker of true legal and constitutional principles."
"Its exposure as just another partisan institution, and one that cannot be responsive to the democratic process, has eroded the reverence for its wisdom," Thomas said.
Supreme Court justices are nominated for life by the sitting president and Trump tapped three -- Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom joined the majority in the abortion, guns and religion cases.
The court is now at the forefront of the "culture war" dividing Americans and may have its sights set on other issues such as LGBTQ rights, contraception and same-sex            marriage.    -AFP







